Incident in Graz
Doctor let her child operate on a patient
The public prosecutor's office in Graz is investigating a Styrian doctor who allegedly not only let her child, who was under the age of criminal responsibility, watch an operation, but even allowed her to operate on the patient herself!
According to information from the "Steirerkrone" newspaper, an unbelievable story took place at the beginning of the year at the regional hospital in Graz. There, the underage child of a doctor is said to have worked on a patient during an operation. And under the supervision of the mother!
The unbelievable thing is said to have happened at the beginning of the year. The operating room staff present are said to have intervened inadequately.
We are investigating after receiving an anonymous complaint on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Hansjörg Bacher, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Graz
What sounds like something out of a bad Hollywood movie is confirmed by Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz: "We are investigating an anonymous complaint of suspected grievous bodily harm." Bacher also confirms that not only the doctor but also other employees involved in the procedure are under investigation.
Two doctors taken off duty
The police also confirm the investigation order from the Graz public prosecutor's office: "The order has been received and the investigation is ongoing," confirms Markus Lamb, press spokesman for the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate. The accused doctor is represented by the renowned Graz lawyer Bernhard Lehofer. However, he does not wish to comment on the allegations against his client.
After the allegations made could not be completely refuted to date, two medical members of the surgical team were released from duty on May 29, 2024 until the allegations had been definitively clarified.
Stellungnahme des LKH-Univ. Klinikum Graz
When contacted by the University Hospital, it was confirmed that "based on an anonymous tip-off, the hospital management of Graz University Hospital initiated an investigation into the matter." And further: "After the allegations raised could not be completely refuted to date, two medical members of the surgical team were released from duty on May 29, 2024 until the allegations had been definitively clarified."
The hospital is not aware of any other incidents of this kind to date. The operation itself "proceeded without complications. In general, only interns and students are permitted to be present during operations," the hospital states. The presumption of innocence applies!
