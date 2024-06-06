"Were stunned"
Tiger shark chokes up echidna next to researchers
A tiger shark has astonished Australian researchers by regurgitating an echidna - by no means a typical shark prey item (marked red in the picture above) - in front of them.
Scientists from James Cook University in North Queensland were tagging marine animals when a three-meter-long tiger shark regurgitated a dead echidna, also known as an Australian echidna, in front of them. The spiny egg-laying mammal lives on land and is therefore by no means a typical prey animal of sharks.
"We were pretty stunned by what we saw," said scientist Nicolas Lubitz. "When it spit it out, I looked at it and said, 'What the hell is that?" Lubitz added that he could only imagine that the tiger shark had grabbed the echidna as it swam through the shallow water between two islands.
Echidna spat out whole
As the shark spat out the echidna whole, it could be assumed that the fish had eaten the spiny animal shortly beforehand. According to the scientist, the curious incident took place back in May 2022, but the tiger shark survived the whole adventure unscathed and was released back into the sea after Lubitz and his colleagues fitted it with a tracking transmitter.
"Tiger sharks eat everything," explained Lubitz. "I've seen videos of them eating a stone for no reason." However, an echidna is probably an unusual meal even for a tiger shark. "I guess the echidna felt a bit strange in its throat," the researcher commented on the incident.
Over 800 sharks fitted with tracking transmitters
Lubitz fitted a total of 812 sharks, rays and other fish with tracking transmitters over four years as part of the research project in order to learn more about their migratory movements and other behaviors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.