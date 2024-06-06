“Holiday bargains can quickly become expensive”

End of season cheaper

Greece is still very popular, but Nordic countries are picking up. "It's getting too hot for people in the south, sometimes at 40 degrees," says Schobesberger, "long-distance travel is also developing positively." While his travel agency spent an average of around 3800 euros per booking in 2022, this year it is already almost 6000 euros. Savings can be made at the end of the season from mid-September, "when you can still go swimming in Greece and Spain," says the travel agency boss.