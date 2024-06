Beier shows up

The fans in Nuremberg reacted positively even without the German goal. They registered the will of the German team to force the victory, which was also emphasized by Nagelsmann. In the absence of Füllkrug, who was sitting in the stands, substitute Maximilian Beier at least used his debut to make a European Championship statement. The young Hoffenheim player almost became the match-winner with his crossbar goal and another good chance. Beier was considered to be the first candidate for the 26-man squad.