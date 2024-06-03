Vorteilswelt
Man’s life in danger after being stabbed

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 13:03

The area around Reumannplatz and Keplerplatz in Favoriten refuses to calm down. A dispute between two groups escalated again on Monday night. A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Arthaberpark. His life is in danger with chest, neck, leg, shoulder and abdominal injuries.

"What's going on in Favoriten again?" A question that many people were asking each other on social media on Monday night. Shortly after midnight, the area around Reumannplatz, Keplerplatz and Laxenburger Straße was filled with flashing blue lights. "Something bad must have happened," was the immediate assumption.

Stabs in the chest, leg, shoulder, stomach and neck
In this case, the assumptions were unfortunately correct. Police spokesman Mattias Schuster confirmed to the "Krone" that the police had been called to Arthaberpark. A 30-year-old man, an Austrian of Russian origin according to information from "Krone", was lying there covered in blood on the grass verge, covered in knife stabs and cuts to his chest, stomach, legs, shoulder and neck. Acquaintances who were with him told the police that the perpetrator had run towards Inzersdorfer Straße with the knife.

Perpetrator still on the run
It is still unclear who inflicted the injuries on the man. However, it is said to have been a night-time argument after a quarrel. Although the police immediately launched a manhunt, this has so far been unsuccessful. While a feverish search continues for the knifeman, the victim is in hospital and is still in mortal danger after undergoing emergency surgery in intensive care many hours after the bloody attack.

Police officer attacked at Keplerplatz
On May 24, a police officer was attacked by a Jordanian (41) on Keplerplatz. Only the stab protection vest the officer was wearing saved him from serious injury. In March, an argument escalated at Reumannplatz in which a 32-year-old man was stabbed deeply in the thigh. A weapons ban zone has been in force in the area since March 30. Yesterday's stabbing occurred just a few meters from that zone. Calls for stricter measures are therefore getting louder and louder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Steinkogler
