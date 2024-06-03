Man’s life in danger after being stabbed

Stabs in the chest, leg, shoulder, stomach and neck

In this case, the assumptions were unfortunately correct. Police spokesman Mattias Schuster confirmed to the "Krone" that the police had been called to Arthaberpark. A 30-year-old man, an Austrian of Russian origin according to information from "Krone", was lying there covered in blood on the grass verge, covered in knife stabs and cuts to his chest, stomach, legs, shoulder and neck. Acquaintances who were with him told the police that the perpetrator had run towards Inzersdorfer Straße with the knife.