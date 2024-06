Germany vs. Ukraine – LIVE from 20:45

Six-time Champions League winner Toni Kroos will also join the DFB team for the final test against Greece in Mönchengladbach on Friday. The home European Championship will mark the end of his career. "It would be wrong not to start with the goal of winning the European Championship title," the 34-year-old said on Sky after winning the CL final with Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund (2:0). "I think we've managed to turn the mood into something positive. Nevertheless, in my eyes we are far from being a favorite. But it's a self-image in me: If I play a tournament, then of course I want to win."