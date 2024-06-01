With only one table
This is how bloated the new Champions League will be
Today's Champions League final marks the end of an era. From next season, everything will be new and the premier league will have a new format.
It will be a "league mode" with 36 instead of 32 clubs, and a switch to the Europa League after the group stage is off the table. All teams will be grouped together in a table, but not everyone will play against everyone else. Instead, there will be four draw pots with nine teams each.
Each club will be drawn against eight opponents on August 28, two from each pot. This means that each club will have four home and four away matches instead of the previous three, but no longer against the same opponents.Thank you, Atalanta BergamoThe hope of the European association UEFA: more top matches from the start. Each top team will have four games against opponents from the top two draw pots. This should make the competition more attractive in sporting terms and even more successful commercially.
A tough challenge awaits champions Sturm
A tough challenge awaits champions Sturm. The team from Graz will be fished out of the fourth and final lottery pot. The starting position for runners-up Salzburg, on the other hand, has improved.
Now that Atalanta have also secured fourth place in the Europa League in Italy, the "Bulls" will only enter the third qualifying round. The draw will take place on July 22. Should Salzburg fail in the qualifying round or subsequently in the play-off, they will be guaranteed a place in the Europa League.
225 games
The top flight will comprise 225 matches up to the final in Munich, with 18 matches taking place simultaneously on the final matchday. The clubs in places 1 to 8 in the final table will reach the round of 16. Their opponents will be determined in an intermediate round (places 9 to 16 against places 17 to 24), and this knockout mode will be maintained until the final. UEFA President Alexander Ceferin: "I am convinced that this is the right format. European soccer is united."
And why is all this being done? As always, it's all about money. UEFA's annual revenue is set to rise from 3.5 to 4.4 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.