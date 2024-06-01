Vorteilswelt
With only one table

This is how bloated the new Champions League will be

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 19:30

Today's Champions League final marks the end of an era. From next season, everything will be new and the premier league will have a new format.

It will be a "league mode" with 36 instead of 32 clubs, and a switch to the Europa League after the group stage is off the table. All teams will be grouped together in a table, but not everyone will play against everyone else. Instead, there will be four draw pots with nine teams each.

Each club will be drawn against eight opponents on August 28, two from each pot. This means that each club will have four home and four away matches instead of the previous three, but no longer against the same opponents.Thank you, Atalanta BergamoThe hope of the European association UEFA: more top matches from the start. Each top team will have four games against opponents from the top two draw pots. This should make the competition more attractive in sporting terms and even more successful commercially.

A tough challenge awaits champions Sturm
A tough challenge awaits champions Sturm. The team from Graz will be fished out of the fourth and final lottery pot. The starting position for runners-up Salzburg, on the other hand, has improved.

(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Now that Atalanta have also secured fourth place in the Europa League in Italy, the "Bulls" will only enter the third qualifying round. The draw will take place on July 22. Should Salzburg fail in the qualifying round or subsequently in the play-off, they will be guaranteed a place in the Europa League.

225 games
The top flight will comprise 225 matches up to the final in Munich, with 18 matches taking place simultaneously on the final matchday. The clubs in places 1 to 8 in the final table will reach the round of 16. Their opponents will be determined in an intermediate round (places 9 to 16 against places 17 to 24), and this knockout mode will be maintained until the final. UEFA President Alexander Ceferin: "I am convinced that this is the right format. European soccer is united."

Aleksander Ceferin (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Aleksander Ceferin
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

And why is all this being done? As always, it's all about money. UEFA's annual revenue is set to rise from 3.5 to 4.4 billion euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

