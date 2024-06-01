Great actors, voyeuristic spectacle

"Medeas Kinderen" (Flemish with surtitles) was also unmistakably an act of rehabilitation for the festival director: After all, the opera amateur Milo Rau (the one with the shameful "Titus") had passed on command to the eminent, humanistically educated theater man of the same name. The "Medea" paraphrase that came out in Ghent was therefore something to be hoped for, especially as the approach is convincing: the victim is not the barbarian Medea, who betrays her country only to be hounded by the seemingly civilized. The victims are the children she murdered, who had no alternative.