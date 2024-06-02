EU election
German-British wants to represent Austria in Brussels
Peter Berry from the Neos party may not become a Vienna city councillor, but with a bit of luck he could enter the EU Parliament. The former secondary school teacher is not Austrian and yet could represent our interests in Brussels. What is he planning? The "Krone" spoke to him.
It's quite a special feature of the EU elections. You don't have to be Austrian to be elected to Brussels. Like Peter Berry.
The 33-year-old lives in Vienna-Ottakring, is a British and German citizen and is third on the Pink Party list, which means that Berry will enter the EU Parliament for Austria if the Neos party wins three seats on June 9. At least that is not a completely hopeless position.
Diplomatic training, then secondary school
"I came to Vienna 11 years ago, attended the Diplomatic Academy and fell in love with this city," says the former teacher to the "Krone" newspaper. For two years, the son of English parents and a German grandfather (expelled by the Nazis) taught at a Viennese secondary school. The switch to politics followed in 2018. The teacher joins the pink Rathausklub. The change was triggered by Brexit
The British left mainly because of the refugees. Alongside education, this is also his main issue. Vienna's schools are bursting at the seams. Mobile classes (partly in containers) have to be set up due to the large influx - a worrying development.
Better distribution of refugees
"The EU refugee deal was a first step," says Berry. But it is not enough. "The fact that individual countries like Hungary can buy their way out of the deal should be abolished."
He would like to distribute asylum seekers among all EU countries according to a fair formula. And in Austria to the federal states. The Viennese voter is in favor of the mandatory residence requirement. And for a Europe of the regions.
Could he imagine working as a teacher again under the current conditions? "Yes, maybe. I like moving young people. But something needs to be changed in the system."
If Brussels doesn't work out, Berry wants to continue his political career in Vienna. However, he can only run at district level in the 2025 city hall elections. He is not allowed to become a local councillor in the capital. That is reserved exclusively for Austrians.
