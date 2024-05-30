94-year-old fell: Was she hit by a car?

A 47-year-old woman was about to reverse out of her driveway in her car - according to the police, she was driving at walking pace. At the same time, however, a 94-year-old woman from the Villach district was pushing her rollator across the mouth of the driveway. "The 94-year-old woman was probably in the blind spot of the vehicle directly at the mouth of the driveway, which is why the driver did not see the woman," according to the regional police headquarters. A collision is said to have occurred.