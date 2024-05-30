Out and about with a rollator
94-year-old fell: Was she hit by a car?
Rescue and police were called to a house in the Villach district on Thursday morning: A 94-year-old woman with a rollator had fallen. It is now being investigated whether the woman was hit by a car or fell during an evasive maneuver.
A 47-year-old woman was about to reverse out of her driveway in her car - according to the police, she was driving at walking pace. At the same time, however, a 94-year-old woman from the Villach district was pushing her rollator across the mouth of the driveway. "The 94-year-old woman was probably in the blind spot of the vehicle directly at the mouth of the driveway, which is why the driver did not see the woman," according to the regional police headquarters. A collision is said to have occurred.
Evasive maneuver or collision?
When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, however, no traces of a collision could be found on either the car or the rollator: "An evasive maneuver by the 94-year-old could therefore also have led to the fall," said the police. After first aid was administered by a first responder, the injured pensioner was taken to Villach Regional Hospital by ambulance. The officers will carry out further investigations.
