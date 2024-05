Search for cause of fire after death jump

The acrid smell of burning hangs over the center of Rohrbach the day after the devastating fire that claimed one life. While the front part of the town square is already bustling with activity again, countless firefighters, rescue workers and fire experts are still working behind cordons at the rear. But what has happened? At 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday night, the sirens blared and the fire department was called to a fire in a residential building in the heart of the district capital. "When we arrived at the scene of the fire, several rooms on the second floor were already fully engulfed in flames," says Martin Wakolbinger, head of operations and commander of the Rohrbach fire department. A level 3 alert was raised immediately and 13 fire departments with around 250 firefighters were alerted.