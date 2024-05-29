Tourism: quotas for seasonal workers increased

Quotas exhausted last year

The quotas can be exceeded by 50 percent for seasonal peaks. The quotas were exhausted last year, including the overdraft limit. Kocher once again rejected calls for the seasonal quotas to be abolished. In principle, the current solution is a good one, he said, referring to the introduction of the regular seasonal regulation and the trend towards more year-round jobs. Last year, 1064 third-country nationals came to Austria for year-round jobs in tourism via the Red-White-Red Card, said the Minister of Economic Affairs.