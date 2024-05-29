Former jewel in a deep sleep

You used to be able to enjoy the breathtaking view over the whole of Vienna from here. Today, all the viewpoints are covered. To get to the magnificent church, you now have to walk through a trellis of construction fences. The castle grounds are blocked off with fences and chipboard. The disfigurement can be traced back to differences regarding the right of servitude between the architect Serda and Klosterneuburg Abbey. The castle complex is currently closed and not in use, it is said.