Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

An eyesore in Döbling

Former jewel in a deep sleep

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 16:00

The former excursion destination Leopoldsberg is once again in a sad state. Although it was extensively renovated just a few years ago. The "Krone" knows what's behind it.

comment0 Kommentare

In former times, it was one of Vienna's most popular excursion destinations - the 425-metre-high Leopoldsberg. But unfortunately, not much is left of the pretty jewel from back then. The area is currently once again in an extremely dismal state, as several Krone readers have reported.

It used to be considered a jewel among Vienna's excursion destinations. (Bild: ALEX GOTTER)
It used to be considered a jewel among Vienna's excursion destinations.
(Bild: ALEX GOTTER)

You used to be able to enjoy the breathtaking view over the whole of Vienna from here. Today, all the viewpoints are covered. To get to the magnificent church, you now have to walk through a trellis of construction fences. The castle grounds are blocked off with fences and chipboard. The disfigurement can be traced back to differences regarding the right of servitude between the architect Serda and Klosterneuburg Abbey. The castle complex is currently closed and not in use, it is said.

The former excursion destination with baroque garden should have been made accessible to the public once construction was complete. For security reasons and to protect against vandalism, the windows and access to the castle complex have been barricaded. Most Viennese can therefore only view the historically unique ambience from a distance ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf