An eyesore in Döbling
Former jewel in a deep sleep
The former excursion destination Leopoldsberg is once again in a sad state. Although it was extensively renovated just a few years ago. The "Krone" knows what's behind it.
In former times, it was one of Vienna's most popular excursion destinations - the 425-metre-high Leopoldsberg. But unfortunately, not much is left of the pretty jewel from back then. The area is currently once again in an extremely dismal state, as several Krone readers have reported.
You used to be able to enjoy the breathtaking view over the whole of Vienna from here. Today, all the viewpoints are covered. To get to the magnificent church, you now have to walk through a trellis of construction fences. The castle grounds are blocked off with fences and chipboard. The disfigurement can be traced back to differences regarding the right of servitude between the architect Serda and Klosterneuburg Abbey. The castle complex is currently closed and not in use, it is said.
The former excursion destination with baroque garden should have been made accessible to the public once construction was complete. For security reasons and to protect against vandalism, the windows and access to the castle complex have been barricaded. Most Viennese can therefore only view the historically unique ambience from a distance ...
