Orwellian AI PCs: When Windows is watching you

Microsoft's AI PCs with Copilot+ mark a turning point in the company's strategy - another attempt to position Windows as an operating system for ARM processors such as in smartphones or Apple's Macbooks. Previous attempts such as Windows RT failed due to a lack of compatible software and insufficient performance for "full-blown" PCs. However, ARM technology has now become stronger and Apple has increased both performance and battery life with the switch. With AI PCs that use ARM processors from Qualcomm, Microsoft now also wants to catch up and integrate AI technologies deeper into the operating system. However, in order to be useful, the tools need to know the users - and constantly "watch" them.