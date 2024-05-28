Water rescuers are finally better protected

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
28.05.2024 15:07

The increased "community cent" and the state ensure the existence of the water rescue service. A boat and a rescue bus have given the helpers in the Middle Lower Inn Valley new impetus, as was demonstrated at the annual general meeting.

At the annual general meeting in Kramsach, head of operations Michael Außerhofer was pleased with the status quo: "The increased support from the municipalities is helping us, for example with two new emergency vehicles." These cost around 130,000 euros, one of which has already been inaugurated. The same applies to the "Marion" boat, the necessary 6,000 euros were financed with own funds.

An emergency vehicle, a Ford Transit, was also officially inaugurated.
An emergency vehicle, a Ford Transit, was also officially inaugurated.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

Deductibles for equipment can be waived
Of course, they are not swimming in money, but the aid now provided by the municipalities (40 cents per year and per inhabitant) is a good basis. In addition, 50,000 euros will be provided by the state for the Tyrolean Water Rescue Service. Previously, deductibles often had to be paid for equipment, but these can now be waived. "An additional motivation," says the head of operations happily.

Previously, deductibles were often required for equipment. The fact that this is no longer necessary is an additional motivation.

Michael Außerhofer, Einsatzstellenleiter der Wasserrettung Mittleres Unterinntal

The Mittleres Unterinntal Water Rescue Service looks after twelve communities as far as Angath, with 44 members actively on duty and around 300 in total.

Unfortunately, help came too late on four occasions
In addition to swimming courses including examinations, snorkeling and diving offers as well as monitoring services, there were 18 missions, including the rescue of four fatalities. The rescue of a car at the Innschleife in Kirchbichl, for example, was challenging. This was because it contained a Unterländer man (79) who had been missing since 2021. At least they helped to solve this mysterious case.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
