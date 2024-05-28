Water rescuers are finally better protected

Deductibles for equipment can be waived

Of course, they are not swimming in money, but the aid now provided by the municipalities (40 cents per year and per inhabitant) is a good basis. In addition, 50,000 euros will be provided by the state for the Tyrolean Water Rescue Service. Previously, deductibles often had to be paid for equipment, but these can now be waived. "An additional motivation," says the head of operations happily.