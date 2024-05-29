Fans are worried
Paris Hilton puts son’s life jacket on incorrectly
Paris Hilton (43) is once again being criticized for her qualities as a mother. The safety of her two children, Phoenix (1) and London (6 months), is a recurring issue. Now concerned fans have come forward because the 43-year-old put a life jacket on her son the wrong way round during her Hawaiian vacation.
Recently, hotel heiress Paris Hilton was criticized for strapping her two children into their car seats the wrong way round. A few months ago, she joked that she had never changed a diaper.
Now an incident on her Hawaiian vacation is once again causing concern among her fans.
Paris Hilton puts son's life jacket on incorrectly
The Hilton family is currently vacationing on Maui, enjoying the sun, beach and sea. The hotel heiress proudly posts this cute video with her son Phoenix. But wait a minute! Some fans have noticed: Paris has put the life jacket on the 1-year-old the wrong way round!
You can watch the embedded video here:
"You're a great mom"
But this time, new mom Paris doesn't get a shitstorm from her fans. They are much more understanding of the mistake and kindly point it out to the 43-year-old.
"The little life jacket is on the wrong side, but you're a great mom. Enjoy every moment," one fan commented on the TikTok video. "Check the puddle jumper again, I think it's the wrong way around," Hilton was told of the mistake.
Paris herself also noticed that the life jacket was the wrong way round, but listened to a salesperson who assured her that it was the right way round. In the comments on her TikTok video, she explained: "Oops! Thank you so much! I never let it out of my arms. I also thought it was backwards, I told the person I bought it from and she said it was right side up. But thank you so much."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
