Gigi D’Agostino: How his love song is canceled

The news really hit home on Monday: Because of rewrites with far-right lyrics by some drunken affluent boys on the island of Sylt, the organizers of the Oktoberfest don't even want to play the song "L'amour toujours" as a precaution. "We want to ban it and I will ban it," Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner told dpa: "There's no place for all that right-wing bullshit at the Wiesn."