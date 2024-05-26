At the main parish tower
Automatically saved draft
They are here! The falcon chicks have hatched! And they should soon be strong enough for flight training, as the weather is perfect for hunting field mice, which the falcon parents use to feed their offspring.
Horst Ragusch, a former tower keeper who used to live with the falcons in the main parish tower of St. Egid in Klagenfurt and who, as an Austria guide and falcon enthusiast, regularly climbs up there, has been waiting for the young to hatch for days. The fact that the falcons have hatched again fills him with gratitude. "They have an artificial nesting site on the north side of the main parish tower, built and provided by falconer Friedrich Sleik on a voluntary basis. This is above the viewing platform at a height of 50 meters. And that's where the kestrel chicks have now hatched!" says Ragusch happily.
The chicks do not open their eyes for the first few days, but after just 32 days they are ready to fledge. "And they will be well looked after until then. It's good weather for field mice," says Ragusch. "Falcons can spot a field vole as prey from a height of 3,000 meters and reach speeds of over 300 km/h in a dive! Falconids are among the fastest creatures on earth," says the falcon enthusiast, who is always amazed and fascinated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.