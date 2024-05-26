Horst Ragusch, a former tower keeper who used to live with the falcons in the main parish tower of St. Egid in Klagenfurt and who, as an Austria guide and falcon enthusiast, regularly climbs up there, has been waiting for the young to hatch for days. The fact that the falcons have hatched again fills him with gratitude. "They have an artificial nesting site on the north side of the main parish tower, built and provided by falconer Friedrich Sleik on a voluntary basis. This is above the viewing platform at a height of 50 meters. And that's where the kestrel chicks have now hatched!" says Ragusch happily.