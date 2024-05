“There were tears of joy”

Class reunion of the 94 heroes! On Friday evening, the protagonists of the legendary Austria Salzburg team reminisced about the old days on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of reaching the European Cup final. Reporter Christoph Nister caught up with Adi Hütter, Heimo Pfeifenberger, Nikola Jurcevic, Leo Lainer and Otto Konrad - and found out that tears of joy were shed (all in the video above).