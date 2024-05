Child reached into soup pot: serious burns

A 33-year-old woman from St. Oswald was cooking at around 12 noon on Friday. Her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was on a raised area next to the kitchen island. When the toddler suddenly slipped down, she tried to support herself.



Second-degree burns

She reached into the hot soup pot with her entire right arm. After first aid, the child was flown to the children's hospital in Linz by the "Christophorus 10" rescue helicopter in the presence of her mother. Second-degree burns were diagnosed there.