Where events could take place in Krems in the future

Grafenegg, "Kloster Und" or "Eventstage". People have not been dancing in the Österreich-Hallen for a long time. Schools in Krems organize their balls in other locations, and other events have to move elsewhere. In contrast to the provincial capital of St. Pölten, Krems does not have an event center (VAZ). Now Mayor Peter Molnar (SPÖ) is considering another location.