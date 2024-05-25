In Europe!
First flying drones soon to take off in this city
Volocopter wants to take the first electric flying cabs into the air in real operation this year - in a European city! However, only wealthy customers will be able to afford the short journey.
The airspace over New York is one of the busiest regions in the world. Airliners, private jets and helicopters share the narrow air corridors. In November 2023, people walking along the East River were amazed when a futuristic drone whizzed by over their heads. It was a manned flying cab from Volocopter, which had recently taken off vertically in downtown Manhattan and was now circling quietly over the metropolis.
The German company wants to revolutionize urban mobility. Instead of traffic jams from A to B, well-heeled customers are to travel quickly in electrically powered air cabs - initially with a pilot at the wheel, later in fully autonomous flying drones.
It starts in Paris
Regular flight operations are set to begin in Paris as early as 2025. Provided all the framework conditions have been clarified by then. Flight altitude and exact routes, for example. Because the term "air cab" doesn't really fit the bill. Volocopter is planning to set up fixed stations to which it will fly. With battery depots where the nine batteries can be swapped within five minutes. Given the maximum range of 35 kilometers, the radius is very limited.
However, flight operations are only one of several pillars of the company, explained Michael Hillermeier, Director of Strategy and Market Development at the E.ON Drive Summit in Munich. Instead, Volocopter aims to become a fully-fledged, certified aviation company that is involved in the transportation sector with heavy-duty drones and sells aircraft.
The ADAC also wants to fly
In February, the German Federal Aviation Authority gave the green light for the production of the Volocity. Air rescue services are also among the intended customers for the vertical take-off aircraft. ADAC, for example, is currently testing a Volocity in practice and plans to bring emergency doctors to the scene of accidents quietly and with low emissions from the end of 2024.
However, the first generation of aircraft is still quite limited in terms of space and payload. A maximum total weight of 200 kilos is allowed, i.e. a maximum total weight of 900 kg, otherwise the 18 rotors will not get the aircraft into the air. As a result, only one passenger can sit next to the pilot in the cramped cabin. And no more than hand luggage is allowed. The short trip in a drone helicopter will therefore only be affordable for a wealthy clientele.
According to Hillermeier, however, the company is already developing the next generation of electric aircraft. While the 110 km/h Volocity is visually and technically similar to a helicopter, the Voloregion looks more like a small aircraft with wide wings and propulsion nozzles. Six small rotors mounted on the wings allow it to take off vertically and then glide through the air at 180 km/h with up to five passengers.
Uncertain future of flight
However, it is doubtful whether the business of emission-free flying drones can be successfully implemented. In terms of noise and emissions, the quiet e-drones have a clear advantage over helicopters. However, strict air traffic regulations make approval difficult in many places. Setting up hubs with expensive battery changing stations also puts a strain on the budget.
The company has already raised hundreds of millions from investors, including Mercedes, Schenker and Intel. According to a report in Der Spiegel, the German Federal Minister of Transport, Wissing, also wants to support the company with 150 million euros. Despite internal warnings and although his ministry has to save around five billion euros by 2025.
The state government of Baden-Württemberg is more cautious. According to "Abgeordnetenwatch.de", it has refused to provide Volocopter with a guarantee of 300 million euros. The risk was too high.
