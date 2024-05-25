First flying drones soon to take off in this city

However, the first generation of aircraft is still quite limited in terms of space and payload. A maximum total weight of 200 kilos is allowed, i.e. a maximum total weight of 900 kg, otherwise the 18 rotors will not get the aircraft into the air. As a result, only one passenger can sit next to the pilot in the cramped cabin. And no more than hand luggage is allowed. The short trip in a drone helicopter will therefore only be affordable for a wealthy clientele.