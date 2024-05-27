These pains torment us most often

For example, 20 percent of people under the age of 60 are affected by back pain, while this figure rises to one in three for those over 60. The most common causes of back pain are poor posture or overloading in combination with weak muscles. Asymmetries of the spine (e.g. scoliosis) or the pelvis (pelvic obliquity) can also frequently be observed, which promote the development of back pain. Intervertebral disc problems or herniations are also often causes.