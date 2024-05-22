Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hamas took part

Shouts of “Death to Israel” at funeral service in Iran

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 19:32

Tens of thousands of people took part in the funeral service for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday. Among them were the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and the number two of the Hezbollah militia, Naim Qassem. Haniyeh gave a speech that was accompanied by shouts of "Death to Israel".

comment0 Kommentare

"We are sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain its support for the Palestinian people," said the political leader of the terrorist organization Hamas in his speech. Some governments such as the Russian, Turkish and Iraqi governments also wanted to send representatives to Tehran. Wednesday was declared a day off work for the mourning ceremonies.

Tens of thousands of people at the funeral service in Iran (Bild: AP)
Tens of thousands of people at the funeral service in Iran
(Bild: AP)

Residents of the Iranian capital received messages calling on them to attend the funeral service for the "martyr" Raisi. Tens of thousands attended, holding portraits of the dead president and waving Iranian flags (see video above).

Austria is not sending anyone to the funeral
As reported, Raisi crashed in bad weather on Sunday in north-western Iran on his way to Tabriz in a helicopter. Seven other people died with him, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the head of Raisi's security team and an imam. Their deaths were confirmed on Monday after hours of searching.

An Iranian boy (Bild: AFP/APA/R.Satish Babu)
An Iranian boy
(Bild: AFP/APA/R.Satish Babu)
Politician in Tehran (Bild: AFP/APA/Iraqi Prime Minister‘s Press Office)
Politician in Tehran
(Bild: AFP/APA/Iraqi Prime Minister‘s Press Office)
One participant brought a cat with her. (Bild: AFP)
One participant brought a cat with her.
(Bild: AFP)

The state leadership then declared five days of national mourning. Raisi's body was flown to a Shiite pilgrimage site on Tuesday and he is to be buried in his home town on Thursday. High-ranking representatives of friendly states are expected to attend the funeral, including China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and Russia's Speaker of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin. According to the Austrian Foreign Office, no one from Austria will be attending the mourning ceremonies.

Not everyone is mourning
While government supporters mourned Raisi's death, others in the country welcomed the politician's loss. Under his government, repression was stepped up and numerous media professionals and activists were imprisoned. The ultra-conservative Iranian had been president since 2021. During his time in office, the country experienced mass protests, an economic crisis and a dangerous confrontation with arch-enemy Israel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf