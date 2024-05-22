Shouts of “Death to Israel” at funeral service in Iran

The state leadership then declared five days of national mourning. Raisi's body was flown to a Shiite pilgrimage site on Tuesday and he is to be buried in his home town on Thursday. High-ranking representatives of friendly states are expected to attend the funeral, including China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and Russia's Speaker of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin. According to the Austrian Foreign Office, no one from Austria will be attending the mourning ceremonies.