Explosive document
9/11 file: Should the USA have attacked the Saudis?
23 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, an explosive court document shows how deeply involved official Saudi Arabia was in the machinations of al-Qaeda. Should the Bush administration have attacked the Saudis militarily - not Iraq? Krone+ knows more.
The explosive document is 71 pages long, bears the file reference ECF No. 9368 and is in the New York District Court. The information it contains allows only one conclusion to be drawn: without the active help of the Saudis, Osama Bin Laden's terrorist organization would never have been able to carry out its plans to attack the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. This was first reported by the renowned US magazine "The Atlantic".
All this stands in stark contradiction to the previously valid US foreign policy doctrine, according to which it was primarily Saddam Hussein's Iraq that supported al-Qaeda financially, structurally and in terms of personnel. Was the "war on terror" proclaimed by US President George W. Bush based on a mistake?
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.