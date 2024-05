Social market is “not second-class shopping!”

"An appreciative shopping experience"

"We have been looking for new and inviting business premises for our markets for some time now - after all, we don't want our offer to be second-class shopping! We want an appreciative shopping experience," emphasizes Theres Leber, Managing Director of the SoMa Kärnten association. After one of the two Klagenfurt branches relocated from Kaufmanngasse to Priesterhausgasse almost a year ago, there are similar plans in Villach: "The SoMa stores are bursting at the seams, and the final decisions for the move in Villach were made at the general meeting," reveals Leber in an interview with Krone.