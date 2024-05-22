Contaminated wild boar: compensation for hunters

Ingestion via food

PFAS have been used in a wide variety of industries for decades. For example, the chemical is used to coat outdoor clothing, in ski wax and baking paper, but also in the automotive industry and electronics. People absorb PFAS primarily through food, where these substances can be detected most frequently in fish, fruit and eggs as well as in drinking water. PFAS bind to proteins in the blood after ingestion and are only excreted extremely slowly in humans, which leads to an accumulation in the body. This is why the substances are often referred to as "eternal chemicals".