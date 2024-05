Criminal case about stolen Wuzzler balls in Carinthia

If the justice system often complains that it is completely overloaded, this is hardly surprising in view of such cases. After all, they pursue even the smallest offense very meticulously. "It's actually madness what was going on," sighs Viennese criminal defense lawyer Werner Tomanek, who usually represents serious criminals from the Viennese scene - and this time had to go to a Carinthian district court for an unusual trial. The loot is worth around 20 euros. What had happened?