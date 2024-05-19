Pogacar put his foot down on the queen stage

Pogacar outsprints Quintana by half a minute

Pogacar attacked 14 kilometers before the finish in the penultimate climb to the Foscagno pass from the group with the other overall classification riders. Up to the highest point at 2300 meters above sea level, he overtook all the remaining breakaway riders except for Nairo Quintana. Former Giro winner Quintana, who had been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for taking a banned opioid, was caught by Pogacar on the 5-kilometre final climb to Mottolino. He beat the Colombian by half a minute to the finish at 2,400 meters above sea level.