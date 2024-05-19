Vorteilswelt
Giro d'Italia 2024

Pogacar put his foot down on the queen stage

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 18:01

The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar has also won the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia!

comment0 Kommentare

The dominator of the tour triumphed on Sunday on the 15th stage over 222 kilometers and 5700 meters of altitude difference from Lake Garda to the Mottolino ski station high above Livigno as a soloist ahead of Nairo Quintana and almost three minutes ahead of his rivals who had no chance. In the overall standings, the 25-year-old UAE captain extended his lead to over six and a half minutes before the rest day with his fourth stage win.

Pogacar outsprints Quintana by half a minute
Pogacar attacked 14 kilometers before the finish in the penultimate climb to the Foscagno pass from the group with the other overall classification riders. Up to the highest point at 2300 meters above sea level, he overtook all the remaining breakaway riders except for Nairo Quintana. Former Giro winner Quintana, who had been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for taking a banned opioid, was caught by Pogacar on the 5-kilometre final climb to Mottolino. He beat the Colombian by half a minute to the finish at 2,400 meters above sea level.

Pogacar's first chasers in the overall standings, Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora), arrived only 2:50 minutes behind the winner. The Welshman Thomas is 6:41 minutes behind Pogacar ahead of the final week, the Colombian Martinez is 6:56 behind.

The result of the 15th stage:
1st Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 6:11:43 hrs.
2. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar +0:29 min.
3rd Georg Steinhauser (GER) EF +2:32
Further:
35th Rainer Kepplinger (AUT) Bahrain +14:36
41st Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +19:18
50th Tobias Bayer (AUT) Alpecin +28:16
88th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Bora +36:10

The overall standings:
1st Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 56:11:46 hrs.
2nd Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos +6:41 min.
3rd Daniel Felipe Martinez (COL) Bora +6:56
Further:
39th Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +1:09:36 hrs.
66th Rainer Kepplinger (AUT) Bahrain +2:00:31
85th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Bora 2:27:23
105th Tobias Bayer (AUT) Alpecin +2:45:39

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

