Secure your starting place!
Innsbruck becomes a course again at the end of June
The "Krone" is once again presenting the Innsbruckathlon this year. The event is being held for the fifth time. In previous years, hundreds of obstacle fans have taken part.
Attention sports enthusiasts! The popular Innsbruckathlon is taking place in the provincial capital for the fifth time this year. On Saturday, June 29, participants can put their skills to the test on obstacles such as wooden hurdles, climbing walls and the mud container. "The event offers a ten-kilometre course with more than 20 obstacles as well as a five-kilometre course with around ten obstacles," say the organizers.
The start is at the Landestheater. The route then leads along the Inn to the Karwendelbögen, where the two routes split. The traditional route then leads up to the Bergisel, while the new variant runs along the Inn back to the Landestheater. Both routes meet in front of the theater and then run together to the finish. To celebrate the success of the sports enthusiasts, the event area in front of the Landestheater is transformed into the "after-run party zone".
Important: Younger obstacle course fans can also take part. The day before, June 28, the Junior Innsbruckathlon takes place. This will take place in the event arena in front of the Landestheater. From 4 p.m., children aged eight to 15 can look forward to an adventure full of challenges.
Registernow for the big mega event
In recent years, the Innsbruckathlon has attracted hundreds of sports enthusiasts. Tiroler Krone editor Nicole Greiderer also took on the obstacles: "It was quite a feat of strength, but the applause from the audience was very motivating and the support within the team made it an unforgettable experience. The endorphin rush at the finish makes up for the exertions at the end."
Information and registration available at www.beatthecity.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.