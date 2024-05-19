Innsbruck becomes a course again at the end of June

The start is at the Landestheater. The route then leads along the Inn to the Karwendelbögen, where the two routes split. The traditional route then leads up to the Bergisel, while the new variant runs along the Inn back to the Landestheater. Both routes meet in front of the theater and then run together to the finish. To celebrate the success of the sports enthusiasts, the event area in front of the Landestheater is transformed into the "after-run party zone".