"Krone": Minister Rauch, the Rhesi project of the century is on track.How many years have you been working on it?

Johannes Rauch: I can't say exactly how many years. But in my role as a regional environmental councillor, I was on the steering committee and was involved with the constantly changing plans, different variants and also attended a large number of public information events. I have followed the entire process up to the current state treaty, right up to a variant that can be submitted for the environmental impact assessment.