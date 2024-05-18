Successful vaccination project in pharmacies

Corona as a trigger

Vaccination has been possible in South Tyrol's pharmacies since November 2021. The decisive moment was Corona. The images from northern Italy, which was a tragic "hotspot" for infections in the first phase of the pandemic, are unforgettable. Due to the dramatic situation, the Italian government relied on the flexibility and nationwide distribution of pharmacies and made vaccination possible. This has now become an integral part of pharmacy services. Of around 130 pharmacies in South Tyrol, 42 locations - around a third - offered and carried out COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults last winter. Within three months, 220 jabs were administered in a single pharmacy in Lana, for example.