24-year-old stuck under a milling machine

It was eleven o'clock on Friday when the brutal accident occurred: a 24-year-old worker from the district of Weiz fell with his legs and pelvis under a milling machine weighing several tons. It is still unclear how this could have happened.

His colleagues were able to prevent worse

Work colleagues discovered the incident and were able to free the man. They administered first aid and called the emergency services. The 24-year-old was flown to Graz Regional Hospital with serious injuries by the C16 rescue helicopter. He is now being treated as an inpatient. The responsible labor inspectorate was informed.