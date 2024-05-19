ManCity and Arsenal in a long-distance duel – LIVE from 5pm

"We know what it's all about. The tension is there," said Guardiola after the win against Tottenham. The last step is "always the most difficult". City only showed nerves two years ago. The team turned around a 2-0 deficit against Aston Villa within six minutes to win 3-2 and clinch the title. "Can there be a turnaround again? Who knows," said captain Kyle Walker. Of course he was excited, said the right-back, who has played for City since 2017. "But nerves are good when it comes to pressure situations like this."