ManCity and Arsenal in a long-distance duel – LIVE from 5pm

Manchester City are on the verge of being crowned champions for the fourth time in a row, Arsenal are still hoping for their first in 20 years. The Premier League title will be decided in a long-distance duel between the "Citizens" and the "Gunners". In addition to a home win against Everton, Arsenal will need help from West Ham. The team from east London will host leaders City, and a draw will not be enough for Pep Guardiola's side to win the title again.
Manchester City against West Ham:
The way was cleared once thanks to a 2-0 win over Tottenham. Arsenal's hopes in their north London arch-rivals were not fulfilled, with the defending champions registering all three points in the league for the eighth time in a row. It is a good omen for the Sky Blues. So far, the Premier League title has been decided on the final matchday nine times, with City in the thick of it four times and also lifting the trophy four times. Now City could become the first team in English soccer to win four championships in a row.
"We know what it's all about. The tension is there," said Guardiola after the win against Tottenham. The last step is "always the most difficult". City only showed nerves two years ago. The team turned around a 2-0 deficit against Aston Villa within six minutes to win 3-2 and clinch the title. "Can there be a turnaround again? Who knows," said captain Kyle Walker. Of course he was excited, said the right-back, who has played for City since 2017. "But nerves are good when it comes to pressure situations like this."
Arsenal against Everton:
Arsenal can only hope. Coach Mikel Arteta's side have only suffered one defeat since January (2-0 against Aston Villa), but could still finish runners-up, as they did last year. "In this league, any team can win against any other," Arteta remained optimistic. Thanks to the slightly better goal difference, Arsenal would be champions with a win against Everton, should City only draw.
The double is still possible for the defending champions this year. The FA Cup final at Wembley in London against Manchester United will take place on May 25. The city rivals are in eighth place in the Premier League ahead of the away game at Brighton and therefore outside the European Cup starting places. Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace are twelfth and play a home game against future Champions League contenders Aston Villa (4th) at the end of the season.
