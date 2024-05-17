Therapy dogs are the best friends in the world

The course lasts ten months and is divided into theoretical and practical units, with the focus on growing together to form a real human-dog team. Anyone who wants to visit retirement homes, schools or institutions for the disabled later on has to pass the state examination at the Messerli Institute of the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna after the theoretical part and eight trial assignments. The course is also aimed at all those who want to understand their dog better, interpret its signals correctly and master everyday life with their four-legged companion well and as a team. "Human and dog in dialog" is the name of this training.