New course begins
Therapy dogs are the best friends in the world
The next training course for therapy dog teams in Carinthia starts on May 25 in Feistritz im Rosental. The non-profit association has been training these four-legged friends with its state-certified trainers for more than 20 years.
The course lasts ten months and is divided into theoretical and practical units, with the focus on growing together to form a real human-dog team. Anyone who wants to visit retirement homes, schools or institutions for the disabled later on has to pass the state examination at the Messerli Institute of the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna after the theoretical part and eight trial assignments. The course is also aimed at all those who want to understand their dog better, interpret its signals correctly and master everyday life with their four-legged companion well and as a team. "Human and dog in dialog" is the name of this training.
Promoting the animals' abilities
Chairwoman and training manager Cornelia Lorenz, a state-certified trainer and herself a performance judge for therapy dogs: "Above all, we want to promote the dog's abilities and help build a strong bond with its human". The course provides a lot of knowledge for every dog and owner. The curriculum includes, among other things, dog husbandry and care, the "language" of the dog (body language, spoken language, appeasement signals, etc.), clinical pictures, stress in dogs with effects, avoidance, reduction, learning behavior in dogs. And they can also play.
How old should the dog be to start these courses? Start as early as possible, says the expert, preferably as a young dog (from six months). If you are interested in the test and subsequent visits to institutions with the therapy assistance dog, the four-legged friend must be two years old at the time of the test, but will already have consolidated its knowledge. Puppies can also attend dog school with the therapy dog teams and join the courses here at any time. "We train ten dogs a year. The oldest four-legged friend who has been trained is already ten years old," says Lorenz.
Working in schools or retirement homes
These dogs can go to schools or retirement homes with their owners. "They can go for walks with people who are in wheelchairs, use crutches or a walking frame. "This motivates a lot of people," says Lorenz. "The dogs bring life to these institutions. It's often enough for people just to be able to stroke the dogs. Because they are the best friends in the world," smiles Lorenz. The course is held in Feistritz im Rosental, where the dog training area for the practical sessions is also located.
