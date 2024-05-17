Storm's celebrity fans
Pizzera is convinced: “We will be champions!”
Sturm can be crowned double winners on Sunday - and alongside thousands of Styrian soccer fans, many celebrities are also eagerly awaiting the title showdown against Klagenfurt
Styria is in soccer fever! Two weeks after GAK secured promotion back to the top flight, Sturm can crown itself Austria's top soccer team. "Only" Austria Klagenfurt still stands between the Black & Whites and complete happiness in the form of a cup win and championship title.
The closer Sunday gets, the more nervous thousands of "Sturm-Knofel" across the country become - at many regulars' tables there is only one question that dominates everything: "Do we think we can do it?" For Paul Pizzera, the answer is clear: "We'll be champions! And with what? By right! I'm grateful to my Blacks that they've moved the celebration from Linz to the home game against Klagenfurt, because I'll be there in the curve again, of course."
Gert Steinbäcker will not be in the stadium this time. "I'll be watching the match on TV with my friend and former Sturm doctor Peter Wasler - including the odd expert commentary," smiles the Austropop legend. His "Steiermark" has become a kind of Sturm anthem. "And I would be delighted if it could be played particularly loudly on Sunday around 7 pm."
Former ski world champion Nici Schmidhofer is already feeling a little nervous. She is currently training to become a masseuse, but will of course be watching the "final" live. "It was already very nerve-wracking against Hartberg and LASK, and now it's sure to be even worse. But the lads have what it takes and have already proven this year that they can also win finals."
Fellow skier and downhill World Cup winner Conny Hütter is also keeping her fingers crossed for Alexander Prass & Co. - she is relying on a Styrian "recipe for success": "I won the World Cup this year with pumpkin seed oil on my body, the boys will win the double with it. Our Styrian secret recipe is unbeatable, and they're already having a fantastic season."
Former provincial governor Hermann Schützenhöfer describes himself as a lifelong Sturm fan, "because Sturm is not a religion, but a way of life". He goes to the stadium with great respect: "Because a final like this is a big mental thing. But I sincerely hope for the double."
As in the Cup final against Rapid, Sturm can once again count on help from above, as diocesan bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl is also keeping his fingers crossed: "I've had my fingers crossed for this game for a long time, I'll be keeping both fingers crossed - and I'm sure there will also be one or two prayers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.