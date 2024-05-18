Ben Becker in Graz
“You simply have to like him, Mr. Roth”
Ben Becker is one of the most successful actors in the German-speaking world. For years he has not only been successful in films, but also with solo shows on the theater stage. On May 21, he celebrates the Austrian premiere of his latest show "Im Exil" at the Graz Opera - it is dedicated entirely to the holy drunkard Joseph Roth.
KRONE: Mr. Becker, you are coming to Graz with your new solo show. How did these shows actually come about?
Ben Becker: It actually developed through the music. I started making music with a band many years ago and it turned out that my passion for literature crept into it more and more. And then one day I said to my colleagues: guys, we're going to set the Bible to music. The band looked funny at first, but the evening was a success. And so other solo evenings with texts by Bert Brecht or Joseph Conrad followed.
How did you get from the Bible to Brecht to Joseph Roth?
That's a long way, of course (laughs). But why Roth in particular? I can no longer say exactly. There are texts that come to you and suddenly you can't do anything else. I reread "Radetzky March" during the pandemic and was so enthusiastic that I immediately tackled many other works by Roth. And when I got to the "Legend of the Holy Drunkard", I knew: I'd put it on stage - as the first part of an evening.
Why only as the first part?
To a certain extent, Roth also tells his own story in the "Legend" as a man who saw himself at the mercy of the political catastrophes of his time and fled into exile, into alcohol, into excess. He is a great writer, but also a lost soul. I grew fond of him as a sad and clownish figure. You simply have to like him, Mr. Roth. And I try to bring this feeling I have towards him onto the stage in the second part and share it with the audience.
Do you think artists are more interesting when they live close to the extreme, like Roth?
Yes, of course, because this often gives every artistic statement they make a very existential note. And it's also interesting when someone lives and dies for art.
Do you also see yourself reflected in this?
Yes, but only to a certain extent. I'm not a suicide. But what I can say is this: When I deal with something, I always do it very intensively (laughs).
Back to your evening - Joseph Roth isn't the only Austrian you're bringing to the stage in "In Exile", is he?
That's right. I asked my friend Wolfgang Ambros if he would sing some of his songs again for this evening - and he immediately agreed and came to me in the studio. That made me incredibly proud and was a great addition to the evening. Let's see, maybe he'll even come and perform live in Graz.
Is this actually your first visit to Graz?
I've been there here and there - but so far I've tended to go to Salzburg and Vienna when I've been in Austria. But before they head me off now as a Styrian (laughs): I was delighted to be invited to the opera - it's a kind of accolade to be able to do the Austrian premiere at such a venue. And the play simply belongs in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.