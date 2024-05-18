“You simply have to like him, Mr. Roth”

How did you get from the Bible to Brecht to Joseph Roth?

That's a long way, of course (laughs). But why Roth in particular? I can no longer say exactly. There are texts that come to you and suddenly you can't do anything else. I reread "Radetzky March" during the pandemic and was so enthusiastic that I immediately tackled many other works by Roth. And when I got to the "Legend of the Holy Drunkard", I knew: I'd put it on stage - as the first part of an evening.