Embezzlement at the mountain railroad in the luxury ski resort of Lech

A case of possible serious fraud has been uncovered in Lech am Arlberg. As reported by Bergban Lech-Oberlech, the public prosecutor's office is already investigating the case: in February 2024, Necip Lucian, Managing Director of Bergbahn Lech-Oberlech GmbH & Co KG, discovered that former and current employees had been lining their own pockets while bypassing the company. For years, rental fees for Zipfelbobs of the mountain railroad, which also operates the toboggan run between Oberlech and Lech, were apparently collected privately from employees. Extrapolated over ten years, the company is likely to have incurred a net loss of around 370,000 euros, according to the company's press release.