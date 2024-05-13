Grand Slam winner fully relies on East Tyrol’s talent

Ten wins in a row, winning 17 of her last 18 matches and only dropping two (!) sets in total. The East Tyrolean tennis talent Lilli Tagger is currently in the fast lane. While she was ranked 244th in the junior world rankings a month ago, she will move up to 50th on Monday. "It's mega how it's going," beams the 16-year-old. "I'm consistent, my strokes have improved and I've understood how to play the points."