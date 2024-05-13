Ten victories in a row
Grand Slam winner fully relies on East Tyrol’s talent
What a run! East Tyrol's tennis starlet Lilli Tagger has won two top junior tournaments in a row, winning 17 of her last 18 matches. The Schiavone Academy athlete is now heading for the top 50 of the junior world rankings. From Tuesday, she will compete against the adults at the ITF tournament in Villach.
Ten wins in a row, winning 17 of her last 18 matches and only dropping two (!) sets in total. The East Tyrolean tennis talent Lilli Tagger is currently in the fast lane. While she was ranked 244th in the junior world rankings a month ago, she will move up to 50th on Monday. "It's mega how it's going," beams the 16-year-old. "I'm consistent, my strokes have improved and I've understood how to play the points."
"Physically well developed"
No wonder! After all, the player from Lienz has been training in Milan since the beginning of November under former French Open winner Francesca Schiavone: "I've also developed well physically during this time. That's important to be able to make the next leap to future level."
Only with Lilli at tournaments
And Lilli is anything but just a number in Schiavone's academy. Twelve players are trained there - but Schiavone only takes Tagger to tournaments and coaches her on site: "It's a huge honor for me - and it works really well."
Wimbledon firmly planned
Lilli collected points too late for the junior competition at the French Open - now her goal is Wimbledon at the beginning of July: "I'll definitely be there in qualifying." Today, Monday, it's off to Villach - where she starts the ITF 35 tournament tomorrow with a wild card and will face world number 375 Nika Radisic (Slo). "My form is good, I'm looking forward to the opportunity and will simply give it my all."
Five Carinthians out in Villach qualifiers
Tobi Smoliner from Wernberg received the wild card in the boys' event and will challenge a qualifier. All five Carinthians - Yanick Schneider, Thomas Zych, Lukas Rohseano, Max Kohler and Sarah Kanduth - were knocked out in the first round of the qualifiers on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.