Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

City gets climate-ready

Drivers will need a lot of patience at roadworks

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 13:30

Drivers will need to be patient over the next few months, as the whole of Klagenfurt is full of roadworks. It starts in the city center and ends at freeway access roads. A lot of excavation work is being carried out by the municipal utilities to convert the city to district heating. The water, gas and fiber optic segments are also affected.

comment0 Kommentare

The patience of the population and motorists will be required over the next few months, as the entire state capital is full of roadworks. This starts in the city center and ends at freeway access roads. Klagenfurt Stadtwerke is carrying out a lot of excavation work to convert the city to district heating. The water, gas and fiber optic business areas are also affected. "We want to make Klagenfurt fit for the future," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. "Entire streets are involved in the projects to lay, relocate and renovate pipes."

+1
Fotos

The expansion is an important contribution to the implementation of the Smart City climate strategy. Klagenfurt aims to become climate-neutral by 2030. The provincial capital has been named Austria's climate capital by the European Union. As part of the expansion of the Klagenfurt West district heating network, as many households as possible will be connected to the network in order to be conveniently supplied with heat in the future. The government is doing everything it can to move away from Russian gas. The drinking water system is also being renewed. Many 20 kV power cables and empty fiber optic cables are being laid.

Many pipes are being laid. (Bild: Christian Tragner)
Many pipes are being laid.
(Bild: Christian Tragner)
There are numerous construction sites. (Bild: Christian Tragner)
There are numerous construction sites.
(Bild: Christian Tragner)

Digging is currently underway in Anzengruberstraße, Karfreitstraße, 8.-Mai-Straße and at Heuplatz near the shopping center, and Koschat Straße is almost completely single-lane. The Waidmannsdorf railroad underpass near the UKH is also a major construction site. There are permanent new detour for bus routes. The public is asked for their understanding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf