City gets climate-ready
Drivers will need a lot of patience at roadworks
The patience of the population and motorists will be required over the next few months, as the entire state capital is full of roadworks. This starts in the city center and ends at freeway access roads. Klagenfurt Stadtwerke is carrying out a lot of excavation work to convert the city to district heating. The water, gas and fiber optic business areas are also affected. "We want to make Klagenfurt fit for the future," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. "Entire streets are involved in the projects to lay, relocate and renovate pipes."
The expansion is an important contribution to the implementation of the Smart City climate strategy. Klagenfurt aims to become climate-neutral by 2030. The provincial capital has been named Austria's climate capital by the European Union. As part of the expansion of the Klagenfurt West district heating network, as many households as possible will be connected to the network in order to be conveniently supplied with heat in the future. The government is doing everything it can to move away from Russian gas. The drinking water system is also being renewed. Many 20 kV power cables and empty fiber optic cables are being laid.
Digging is currently underway in Anzengruberstraße, Karfreitstraße, 8.-Mai-Straße and at Heuplatz near the shopping center, and Koschat Straße is almost completely single-lane. The Waidmannsdorf railroad underpass near the UKH is also a major construction site. There are permanent new detour for bus routes. The public is asked for their understanding.
