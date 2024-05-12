Drivers will need a lot of patience at roadworks

The expansion is an important contribution to the implementation of the Smart City climate strategy. Klagenfurt aims to become climate-neutral by 2030. The provincial capital has been named Austria's climate capital by the European Union. As part of the expansion of the Klagenfurt West district heating network, as many households as possible will be connected to the network in order to be conveniently supplied with heat in the future. The government is doing everything it can to move away from Russian gas. The drinking water system is also being renewed. Many 20 kV power cables and empty fiber optic cables are being laid.