European trilogy: Nothing new in the West

Humorous observation and clever analysis

As in the first two parts of the "European Trilogy", in "Blind Date West" the Theater im Bahnhof also manages the balancing act between humorous observations of everyday life and clever analyses of the strengths and weaknesses of the European Union system. Each of the stories told here is also an attempt to build a theatrical bridge from the individual to the European level. In other words, the problems of the individual are always also the problems of society - and vice versa.