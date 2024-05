How Mark Mateschitz & Co. are spoiling their moms

"Our Anna is celebrating her first Mother's Day this year," chocolate queen Christine Berger proudly tells the Krone about her daughter. Anna Berger only recently became a mother herself for the first time. And Christine Berger became a grandmother for the first time. "We are very happy about our little Flora Margaretha. We are planning a brunch with our loved ones for Mother's Day this year." Of course, the lavishly laid table will also include chocolate from the company.