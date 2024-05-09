Online scammers are ripping off Vorarlberg residents again

The cases of fraud documented so far have all followed a similar pattern: initially, the victims had advertised one or more items for private sale on online portals. Shortly afterwards, the first supposed prospective buyers contacted them. The subsequent "price negotiations" were usually conducted by the perpetrators outside of the classified ad portals - for example via messenger services or by email. This was, of course, maliciously intended, as this was the only way the scam could be successful: The alleged prospective buyers finally redirected the sellers to deceptively genuine-looking but fake websites of their own house bank via links sent to them. The victims were then asked to enter their online banking access data. The perpetrators then made several instant transfers abroad. Some of the losses incurred were in the five-figure range, and the sums are likely to be lost forever.