To the 38th Biker Festival
Bikers cruise to Lignano on their hot bikes
Thousands of Austrians make their way to the Upper Adriatic on their motorcycles! And as every year, the Carinthian WILD HOGS are also at the start of the biker festival in Lignano.
Every year again! From Thursday to Sunday, Lignano Sabbiadoro will host the 38th International Biker Festival. It is the largest motorcycle event in Italy, for many one of the most spectacular in Europe - and one of the most important in the world with more than 325 exhibitors and 120,000 visitors.
Bikers and two-wheel enthusiasts from all over Italy and Europe traditionally gather in the popular seaside resort a week before Whitsun to immerse themselves in the world of motorsport, tuning, rock sound and body art for four days - and of course to party. The annual highlight: the seemingly endless parade of two-wheelers and US cars across Lignano and along the beach promenade. An event that Villach biker Mario and his buddies will definitely not be missing this year.
We took part in Lignano with our bikes for the first time nine years ago - and loved it. Since then, we haven't missed a year.
Biker Mario aus Villach
"We went to the meeting in Lignano for the first time in 2015 - and we were impressed right from the start. About the event, the people and, of course, the great atmosphere in Lignano," the passionate biker and classic car fan enthuses to the Krone.
With 20 bikes to Lignano
Initially there were just five of them, but the WILD HOGS from Carinthia now cruise to the Upper Adriatic with plenty of manpower and horsepower. "More and more people have joined us over the years. And so on Friday we ride down with around 20 bikes and an escort vehicle for our bags," says Mario.
A group of friends
However, it is important to note that they are not a registered motorcycle club. "We are simply a group of friends who enjoy riding motorcycles together - with no ties to a club, no requirements and no strict hierarchies. Anyone can join us." And the Carinthians will be far from the only Austrians. Every year, thousands of red-white-red bikers flock to the seaside.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.