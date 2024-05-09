Bikers cruise to Lignano on their hot bikes

Bikers and two-wheel enthusiasts from all over Italy and Europe traditionally gather in the popular seaside resort a week before Whitsun to immerse themselves in the world of motorsport, tuning, rock sound and body art for four days - and of course to party. The annual highlight: the seemingly endless parade of two-wheelers and US cars across Lignano and along the beach promenade. An event that Villach biker Mario and his buddies will definitely not be missing this year.