150 times since January
Climate stickers: handcuffs clicked 150 times this year
There was another protest action by climate activists on Wednesday. Since January, 150 arrests have already been made at climate protests in Vienna, the police reported on Wednesday.
Climate activists once again blocked traffic in the morning. The blockade in the area of Triester Straße was quickly lifted by the Vienna police. The second blockade took place in the area of the Südosttangente, but this caused major traffic disruption and could not be cleared so quickly.
The main aim of this consistent intervention is to keep disruptions and disturbances to civilian life to a minimum and as short as possible.
Polizei Wien
Sticking to the vehicle
Members of the climate movement placed a vehicle on one of the lanes of the south-east tangent heading north at the Hansson curve and then attached themselves to the vehicle with locking devices and adhesive. With the help of the fire department, the vehicle and the climate activists had to be removed from the carriageway.
As a result, 19 administrative arrests were made on Wednesday alone in the course of the climate movement's actions, the police reported in a press release.
30 protest actions since 2024
Since the beginning of the year, there have been around 30 such disruptive actions by climate activists in Vienna. Around 80 stuck people have been removed from roads - on average, it takes the police 45 minutes to end a sticky blockade. 150 arrests were made and around 270 charges were laid, mostly for violations of the Assembly Act or road traffic regulations. Most of these actions led to traffic jams, which is why they had to be broken up by the authorities.
"The main aim of this consistent intervention is to keep disruptions and disturbances to civilian life to a minimum and as short as possible. In order to achieve this, the Vienna police rely on the fastest possible intervention, proven tactics and constant monitoring of the situation," the police continued in their letter.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.