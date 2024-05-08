Climate stickers: handcuffs clicked 150 times this year

30 protest actions since 2024

Since the beginning of the year, there have been around 30 such disruptive actions by climate activists in Vienna. Around 80 stuck people have been removed from roads - on average, it takes the police 45 minutes to end a sticky blockade. 150 arrests were made and around 270 charges were laid, mostly for violations of the Assembly Act or road traffic regulations. Most of these actions led to traffic jams, which is why they had to be broken up by the authorities.