EU now wants to sanction Russian liquefied gas

EU Parliament wants to go further

The EU now wants to put an end to this at least. The European Parliament is also calling for a complete stop to LNG imports from Russia, as outlined in a non-binding resolution from November. However, the member states are not yet prepared to do this, as the sanctions proposal by EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell shows. Hungary in particular considers "all sanctions in the energy sector to be harmful", as can be seen from a government statement on Tuesday.