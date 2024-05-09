For "Krone" readers
The “liabsten E-Bike-Tours” for the “Krone” readers
Welcome to the "Krone"! Folk music and television legend Franz Posch will be presenting great e-bike routes with Toni Silberberger. The enthusiastic e-bikers explain how this came about.
With "Liabsten Weis", Franz Posch can call himself the longest-serving ORF presenter (broadcasting for 36 years)! At his side is Toni Silberberger, who has produced many programs for "Land der Berge". Two people who know the country well, but always want to discover something new for Krone readers.
The planned tours are suitable for everyone.
Franz Posch
And they also have something else in common: a love of sport at an advanced age. "I've been an enthusiastic e-biker for years, and up to ten friends join me on our Tuesday tours to various huts," says Franz Posch. Silberberger is 77 years old - but is "still fit enough to showcase the beauty of the magnificent Tyrolean mountain biking world", smiles the Wildschönau native.
"An incentive to keep physically fit"
Posch also sees the upcoming series as an incentive for "Krone" readers to keep fit. "The planned tours are ideal for everyone." Even for those who may have been a little lax on the road recently.
An environmentally conscious journey with an e-car
The top e-bikes are fully assembled in Schlitters by the company NOX - a unique selling point in Tyrol. The duo travel to the tours in an environmentally conscious manner in an e-car from the Brunner car dealership in Kirchbichl. And Tiroler Versicherung is also on board as a partner, as the topic of health naturally fits in perfectly with this successful company.
The e-bike tips in the "Tiroler Krone" began last year with former ORF chief cameraman Kurt Treffner as Silberberger's partner. Treffner is now handing over to Franz Posch. "We are delighted to have gained this well-known and likeable personality to make great e-bike tours in Tyrol appealing to our readers," says "Tiroler Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Meinert. "We informed all Tyrolean tourist regions of our plans and all 18 planned dates were booked in just a few days," adds e-bike freak Silberberger.
But be careful: it doesn't hurt to do some training (try braking on flat terrain first!) and a helmet is always a must. "Most people make it uphill, but the problems start downhill," say the Tyrolean mountain rescuers, recounting a number of accidents.
Huts are always the destination or stopover for the "Krone" e-bike tip. "If there happens to be an accordion there, it can be quite cozy," says Posch happily.
Toni Silberberger gets a little mysterious at the end: "We'll be accompanied on some of our tours by well-known personalities, but that's all we'll reveal."
