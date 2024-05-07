VW California: what the new camper van can do

And this has numerous advantages: There is still space for entering and exiting the vehicle through the sliding door on the left; taller drivers have significantly more scope for optimum seat adjustment; the driver's seat, which can now also be adjusted in height, can also be fully rotated through 180 degrees; and there is room for the refrigerator, which opens forwards as a drawer, as in the Grand California. The latter can not only be used more easily, but can also be operated from outside the vehicle to load and unload breakfast or chilled drinks.