More versatile than ever
VW California: what the new camper van can do
It is a camping legend and is so popular, even second-hand, that it is almost unaffordable: the VW California. Now the New California has celebrated its world premiere - and it does many things even better than its predecessor. Always with two sliding doors, always with individual seats instead of a rear bench and optionally as a partially electric all-wheel-drive vehicle.
The VW New California is based on the 5.17 meter long version of the Multivan (predecessor: 4.90 meters) and thus offers more space than ever before and probably also more car feeling than ever before. Right down to the assistance systems, which include the optional Travel Assist, which is designed to make long journeys easier with automated driving.
There are a total of five variants in different "camping escalations", all with pop-top roof including large front opening and now all with two sliding doors: "Beach", "Beach Tour", Beach Camper" (with mini kitchen in the rear) as well as "Coast" and "Ocean" (each with full kitchenette on the driver's side). With the roof closed, the interior height is 1.30 meters and the exterior height is 1.99 meters as before. The roof bed measures 2.05 by 1.14 meters and is equipped with disc springs.
Well thought out down to the last detail
For the first time, an awning can be ordered for either the left or right side. Thanks to the individual seats, bicycles can be transported in the interior. The seats are removable and weigh 24 kg each. There are drawers underneath and in the driver and passenger seats. Numerous 45-watt USB-C interfaces supply mobile devices.
From the "Beach Tour" version onwards, all California models are equipped with a completely newly developed camper control unit in the C-pillar on the passenger side. All camper functions can be controlled and checked via the display. Alternatively, they can be operated via the infotainment system or smartphone app. All LED and ambient lighting in the interior can be switched off with a quick double tap on one of the numerous light switches.
Diesel, petrol, plug-in hybrid
The drive system is freely selectable and always linked to a dual-clutch transmission: a diesel with 150 hp, a 204 hp petrol engine - each with front-wheel drive - and the "eHybrid" with a system output of 245 hp are available. The latter is the first MQB model to combine plug-in hybrid drive with all-wheel drive. It also has the highest towing capacity of up to two tons.
The California variants
California Beach: The entry-level model is the California Beach with passenger car registration - it is basically a Multivan with a manual pop-up roof. It offers six seats (2+2 individual seats in the second and third rows) and two sleeping berths under the roof.
California Beach Tour: the second expansion stage. It - and this connects it to the "Beach Camper", "Coast" and "Ocean" - is equipped as standard with a swivel and height-adjustable driver and front passenger seat, the two ergonomically optimized folding chairs in the tailgate, lighting in the pop-up roof (incl. gooseneck light and 45-watt USB interfaces), sliding windows in the left and right sliding doors and the newly developed camper control unit (screen) in the C-pillar on the passenger side.
The "Beach Tour" also has an additional camper battery on board (40 Ah LiFePo). The five-seater New California Beach Tour is equipped with three individual rear seats; unlike in the Beach and Multivan, the backrests of the two outer rear seats can be folded back completely. This makes it possible to create two additional sleeping berths in the living area. In addition, the California Beach Tour has an additional fold-out mattress (1.980 x 1.33 m) on board, which rests on the folded-down individual seats and is folded compactly into a luggage rack in the trunk when not in use. The "Beach Tour" is also car-approved.
From the "Beach Tour" equipment level upwards, all New California models also have a folding table on board (locked in the load compartment during the journey).
California BeachCamper: with motorhome registration. Like the "Beach Tour", it is a five-seater, but is also equipped with a compact mini kitchen and a 230-volt shore power connection. The kitchen with single-burner gas hob, cutlery drawer and additional storage space is located in a permanently installed module in the cargo area. The kitchen can be pulled out to the rear when the tailgate is open (also a rain cover).
California Coast: motorhome approval. The four-seater California Coast is equipped with two individual seats in the rear, a fully-fledged kitchenette on the driver's side and a second camper battery (2 x 40 Ah LiFePo in total). The same applies to the "Ocean". The kitchenette has been completely redeveloped. One of the differences to its predecessor is the fact that the kitchen unit with cupboards, sink and single-burner gas hob offers just as much space as its predecessor thanks to the greater external length of the New California, but does not protrude as far forward.
And this has numerous advantages: There is still space for entering and exiting the vehicle through the sliding door on the left; taller drivers have significantly more scope for optimum seat adjustment; the driver's seat, which can now also be adjusted in height, can also be fully rotated through 180 degrees; and there is room for the refrigerator, which opens forwards as a drawer, as in the Grand California. The latter can not only be used more easily, but can also be operated from outside the vehicle to load and unload breakfast or chilled drinks.
The fold-out bed in the living area measures 1.98 x 1.06 m. When folded out, it rests stably on one of the folded-down seats on the right and on a step integrated into the kitchenette on the left.
California Ocean: still the top model in the range. Compared to the "Coast", the four-seater "Ocean" is also equipped with numerous additional standard details, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger seats, auxiliary air heating, automatic air conditioning ("Climatronic"), a large roof storage compartment above the load compartment and ambient lighting in the kitchen unit. The fresh water tank of the "Coast" and "Ocean" is now five liters larger with a capacity of 28 liters. Both versions also share a practical outdoor folding table (can also be used inside and as an extension of the worktop) and an additional 230-volt socket with shore power to the outside for an electric hob.
Advance sales of the New California will begin in June 2024, with the first deliveries scheduled for the second half of the year.
