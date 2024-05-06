After drug deal
Shots fired in Vienna: suspect (17) arrested
The suspect who shot at a 33-year-old man during a suspected drug deal in Vienna's 15th district at the beginning of May has been arrested by the Vienna police. The suspect is only 17 years old.
The incident took place in broad daylight on May 1st. According to the police, the suspect had taken the handgun from the 33-year-old after a violent brawl and then pulled the trigger. Shortly afterwards, he fled the scene. The 33-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital after the shooting attack.
Successful manhunt leads to 17-year-old
After an intensive manhunt for the suspect, he was apprehended by officers in his home just one day later. The suspect was a 17-year-old. He was taken to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
Although the teenager does not deny that he was present at the crime, he does not claim to have fired the shots. It is also still unclear why the violent brawl and subsequent shooting occurred.
The 33-year-old victim was also arrested after his stay in hospital and taken to a prison. The 33-year-old is already subject to a weapons ban. Officers had already seized several illegal firearms and ammunition during a house search at the beginning of April.
Possible accomplices
The 33-year-old's two companions, aged 18 and 19 - the trio are likely to have been the potential drug buyers - have also been identified. Investigations into other possible accomplices are in full swing.
