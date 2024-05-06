Vorteilswelt
"Type uninteresting"

“Spoiled brat” Haaland counters legend Keane

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 09:33

"I'm not interested in the guy at all", hissed Erling Haaland after his four-pointer against Wolverhampton at the weekend. The recipient of his message: Man United legend and TV pundit Roy Keane, who had previously criticized Haaland and then called him a "spoilt brat".

comment0 Kommentare

One after the other: Keane had recently put Haaland through the wringer via "Sky". The Norwegian's play was nothing less than "pathetic". Strong stuff! "He's the best in the world in front of goal, but his general play is poor for someone like him. He needs to improve. I see him playing almost like a second division player."

"I'm not interested"
As if he'd taken it to heart, Haaland made short work of everything at the weekend: the blonde scored four times in Man City's 5-1 win over Wolverhampton. And then also sought a verbal finish. When asked in an interview about Keane's harsh statements, Haaland was ice-cold: "I'm not interested in the guy at all. I'm not interested in it, we just have to win games."

"Spoiled brat"
As an aside, "25 goals isn't that bad", said Haaland: "I don't have a bad coach who drives me on", and his teammates are also great. However, this did not turn Keane into a Haaland fan in the TV studio afterwards. Even after scoring four goals, he found fault with the Norwegian power bomber. When he was sent off against Wolverhampton, Haaland acted "like a spoiled brat" because he showed his dissatisfaction at being substituted.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

How good that Haaland doesn't care about Keane's statements (or so he says). Then they won't upset him either.

Kommentare
 
